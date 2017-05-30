Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Western Refining, Inc. (WNR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Refining were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Western Refining by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,324,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after buying an additional 819,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Refining by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,032,000 after buying an additional 590,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Refining by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,034,000 after buying an additional 964,119 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Refining during the fourth quarter worth about $84,463,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Refining during the third quarter worth about $51,616,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE WNR) traded down 0.71% on Monday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,681 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.26. Western Refining, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $40.09.

Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Western Refining had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Refining, Inc. will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Western Refining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Refining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Western Refining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

Western Refining Company Profile

Western Refining, Inc is an independent crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through segments, including refining, Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL), retail and Other. As of December 31, 2016, the refining segment owned and operated three refineries that process crude oil and other feedstocks primarily into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

