Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 1,062,447 shares of the stock traded hands. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.03 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Merrill Wall sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,020,615.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,781.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $5,925,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

