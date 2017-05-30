Comerica Bank Has $6.21 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) opened at 97.00 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Has $6.21 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst-shares-bought-by-comerica-bank-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $384,810.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 54,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $5,249,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.