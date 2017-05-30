Wendys Co (WEN) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has $16.92 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wendys in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wendys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Get Wendys Co alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) traded down 1.51% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. 2,649,938 shares of the stock traded hands. Wendys has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $285.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wendys will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wendys Co (WEN) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/wendys-co-wen-stock-rating-lowered-by-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,666,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,214,000 after buying an additional 592,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 11,068.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,391,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,472,000 after buying an additional 15,253,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,861,000 after buying an additional 85,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wendys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,144,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,362,000 after buying an additional 1,860,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,825,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,509,000 after buying an additional 3,512,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.