Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $57.21 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vining Sparks raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.04 to $53.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 14,247,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $261.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/wells-fargo-co-wfc-downgraded-to-hold-at-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Stephen W. Sanger acquired 58,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,013,364.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,392 shares of company stock worth $5,526,822. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 411.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. now owns 511,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after buying an additional 411,600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 262,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.