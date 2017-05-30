Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $57.21 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vining Sparks raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.04 to $53.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 14,247,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $261.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99.
Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.
In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Stephen W. Sanger acquired 58,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,013,364.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,392 shares of company stock worth $5,526,822. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 411.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. now owns 511,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after buying an additional 411,600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 262,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Co
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.
To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.