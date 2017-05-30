Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Novocure Ltd (NVCR) to “Outperform”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Novocure (NVCR) opened at 12.75 on Wednesday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The firm’s market cap is $1.12 billion.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 219.29% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. Analysts anticipate that Novocure will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gert L. Perlhagen acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,446,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $42,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,680 in the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 61.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the first quarter worth about $381,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

