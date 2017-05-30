Seaside Exploration Partners Corp (CJ) Earns Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp (NYSE:CJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

CJ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp (NYSE:CJ) opened at 34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Seaside Exploration Partners Corp has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $46.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seaside Exploration Partners Corp stock. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaside Exploration Partners Corp (NYSE:CJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Seaside Exploration Partners Corp Company Profile

Seaside Exploration Partners Corp is a Canada-based capital pool company. The Company focuses on the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. The Qualifying Transaction may involve the acquisition of a business or assets located outside of Canada.

