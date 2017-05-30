Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,254,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $896,589,000 after buying an additional 2,144,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,639,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $850,157,000 after buying an additional 1,671,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,899,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 37.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,006,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,428,000 after buying an additional 543,100 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,810,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) opened at 175.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $189.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $598 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $196.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Leerink Swann upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.02.

In other news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $98,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,907. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

