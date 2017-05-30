Welch Group LLC Has $402,000 Position in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

Welch Group LLC maintained its stake in shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 325,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Dominion Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 153,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Dominion Resources by 48,279.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,576,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after buying an additional 2,571,370 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL increased its position in Dominion Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 254,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dominion Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,351,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,385,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) opened at 81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Dominion Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Resources from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Resources from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dominion Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Dominion Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $436,105.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

