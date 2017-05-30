Welbilt Inc (WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.12 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt updated its FY17 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Welbilt (WBT) opened at 19.79 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Welbilt from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $203,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt, Inc, formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc, is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service.

