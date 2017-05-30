Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $231.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.97% from the company’s previous close.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc set a $240.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ICPT) opened at 112.15 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $96.63 and a 12-month high of $177.93. The company’s market cap is $2.80 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.27) by $0.66. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,287.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4566.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($14.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David Shapiro sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $44,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,064 shares of company stock worth $345,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $10,181,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

