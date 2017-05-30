Wedbush Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 388.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) opened at 7.80 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $561.12 million. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $780,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $496,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,032,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 794,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

