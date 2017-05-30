Century Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Century Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,760 shares during the period. Century Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial Co. alerts:

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (WBS) opened at 49.52 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Century Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/webster-financial-co-wbs-shares-sold-by-century-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $53.00 price objective on Webster Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $257,895.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $259,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,548. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.