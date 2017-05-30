Web.com Group Inc (WEB) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Results vs. consensus. Revenue (non-GAAP) was $187M vs. (FactSet) consensus of $183M (guidance was for $181-184M). EBITDA of $47M came in ahead of Street expectations for $45M (mgt’s outlook was for $43.5-45.5M). Headline metrics were mixed but underlying trends improve. Subscribers declined by ~28K in 1Q (excl. Donweb) vs. our expectation for a 3K decline, hurt by higher churn at Yodle and pullback in marketing spend. That said, mgt. noted improving trends from the rollout of LBW 2.0, resulting in increased customer retention at Yodle and improved sales productivity. ARPU (reported) of $17.67 was down 2% Q/Q, hurt by weakness in select Yodle offerings but was above our expectation for a 3% decline Q/Q.””

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEB. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Web.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Web.com Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Web.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of Web.com Group (NASDAQ WEB) opened at 23.10 on Friday. Web.com Group has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Web.com Group (NASDAQ:WEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.54. Web.com Group had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Web.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Web.com Group will post $2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Durden sold 10,500 shares of Web.com Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,438.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roseann Duran sold 10,000 shares of Web.com Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Web.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Web.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Web.com Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 58,612 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Web.com Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Web.com Group by 58.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Web.com Group, Inc provides a range of Internet services to small businesses. The Company operates through Web services and products segment. The Company offers subscription-based solutions, including domains, hosting, Website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and e-commerce solutions.

