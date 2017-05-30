Wayfair Inc (W) PT Raised to $55.00 at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Wayfair from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Wayfair (NYSE W) opened at 65.00 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.84 million. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post ($1.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Oblak sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,661,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $361,991.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,173.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,041,506 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,393. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

