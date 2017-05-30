Wayfair Inc (W) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on W. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) opened at 65.00 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.63 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.32. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post ($1.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 829 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $30,747.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,298.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $29,238.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,041,506 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,393. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $445,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 751,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 500,077 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

