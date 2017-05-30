Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waste Management is executing well on its initiatives to refocus on the core business activities and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. A steady stream of accretive acquisitions is likely to drive earnings growth for the company in future. Waste Management's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it in accomplishing remarkable gross margin expansion and EBITDA growth over the quarters. With strong yield, volume, and cost performance in the first quarter, the company also reiterated its bullish guidance for 2017. However, continued decline in average recycling commodity prices and recycling volumes remain headwinds. Stringent government regulations are further likely to restrict operations, while compliance with such regulations increase the operating costs for the company.”

Get Waste Management Inc. alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Management from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Waste Management from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC lowered Waste Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.76.

Waste Management (WM) opened at 71.84 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $74.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/waste-management-inc-wm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $252,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 3,100 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,187 shares of company stock worth $4,692,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.