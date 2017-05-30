Warrior Met Coal LLC (HCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal LLC (NYSE:HCC) in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, FBR & Co started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (HCC) opened at 17.12 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $253.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,932,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $105,658,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $53,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

