Warrior Met Coal LLC (HCC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal LLC (NYSE:HCC) in a report published on Monday, May 8th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCC. FBR & Co initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a mkt perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE HCC) opened at 17.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $253.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 2,718,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $48,413,973.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

