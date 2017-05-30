Walt Disney Co (DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE DIS) opened at 108.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.49.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 12,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $1,323,829.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,330.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $11,073,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 239,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,617,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $150,173,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

