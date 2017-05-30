W Blake Baird Sells 2,668 Shares of Matson, Inc. (MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director W Blake Baird sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $87,056.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,593.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE MATX) opened at 30.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.02. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Matson had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Matson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Matson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 471,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 57.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 189,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Matson by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Matson, Inc is a transportation company in the Marine industry.

