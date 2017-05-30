Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Zollars sold 62,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,825.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $121,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,911 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $7,722,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

