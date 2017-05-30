Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) PT Lowered to $30.00

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, May 5th. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIAB. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Viacom from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Viacom (NASDAQ VIAB) opened at 35.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. Viacom has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Viacom had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viacom will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 2,489.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,102,700 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 10.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

