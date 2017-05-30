Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Vetr downgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, May 8th. The firm currently has $129.84 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE BABA) traded up 0.29% on Monday, hitting $123.99. 7,558,893 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $126.40.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth $29,365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,271,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,471,000 after buying an additional 141,923 shares during the last quarter. TT International raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 12.3% in the third quarter. TT International now owns 697,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,756,000 after buying an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,548,000 after buying an additional 151,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

