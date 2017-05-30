Very Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD) Stock Price

Press coverage about WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) has been trending very positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WebMD Health Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ WBMD) opened at 56.21 on Tuesday. WebMD Health Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35.

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.53 million. WebMD Health Corp. had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that WebMD Health Corp. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WebMD Health Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company downgraded WebMD Health Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on WebMD Health Corp. from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded WebMD Health Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

WebMD Health Corp. Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

