Versartis Inc (VSAR) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

VSAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Versartis from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Versartis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Versartis in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, SVP Shane Ward sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,799.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,765.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Hislop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,402. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Versartis during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Versartis by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versartis during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Versartis by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Versartis during the first quarter worth about $367,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Versartis (VSAR) traded down 2.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 212,025 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $545.72 million. Versartis has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Versartis will post ($2.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versartis

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.

