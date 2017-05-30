Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 236,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Southern by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 8.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Co (SO) opened at 50.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post $2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

In other Southern news, VP James Y. Kerr II sold 68,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $3,433,880.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

