VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Stake Reduced by Netols Asset Management Inc.

Netols Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the period. Netols Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of VeriFone Systems worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in VeriFone Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,338,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 446,023 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 170,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 42.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 296,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in VeriFone Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 898,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 72,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE PAY) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,527 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The firm’s market cap is $2.01 billion. VeriFone Systems Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.24.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.37 million. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriFone Systems Inc will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

PAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on VeriFone Systems in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriFone Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Vetr raised VeriFone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.22 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About VeriFone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

