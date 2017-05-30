Venture Life Group PLC (VLG) Earns Corporate Rating from Northland Securities

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.64) price target on shares of Venture Life Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Venture Life Group PLC (VLG) opened at 79.875 on Thursday. Venture Life Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 40.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 90.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 29.42 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

About Venture Life Group PLC

Venture Life Group plc is an international consumer self-care company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the ageing population. Its segments include Brands, which includes sales of branded healthcare and cosmetics products direct to retailers and under distribution agreements, and Manufacturing, which includes sales of products and services under contract development and manufacturing agreements.

