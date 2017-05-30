Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Vectren Corp (VVC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vectren Corp were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vectren Corp by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vectren Corp by 52.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren Corp during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE VVC) traded down 0.44% on Monday, reaching $61.24. 192,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70. Vectren Corp has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17.

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vectren Corp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $624.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vectren Corp will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Vectren Corp’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVC. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Vectren Corp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Vectren Corp

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

