Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for the current quarter earnings of Valmont have been going down lately. Valmont is pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy and capacity expansion plan to boost growth. The company is also looking to improve its overall cost structure through restructuring actions. However, Valmont has underperformed the Zacks categorized 'Steel-Pipes and Tubes' industry over a year. The company faces continued challenges in its irrigation business due to weak commodity pricing. Moreover, its utility business remains affected by absence of larger projects.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries (VMI) opened at 146.60 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $165.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $637.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post $7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mogens C. Bay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $7,974,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,580,487.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

