ValiRx Plc’s (VAL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) price target on the stock.

Shares of ValiRx Plc (VAL) opened at 2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.01 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.13. ValiRx Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.06 and a 1-year high of GBX 11.49.

ValiRx Plc Company Profile

ValiRx plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The principal activity of the Company is the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics. It focuses on the treatment of cancer and associated biomarkers, specializing in epigenomic and genetic analysis. It operates in two business segments: drug development and the sale of self-test drug kits.

