Vale SA (VALE) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vale SA earned a news sentiment score of -0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 price objective on Vale SA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $10.25) on shares of Vale SA in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Vetr cut Vale SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.76 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vale SA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Vale SA (VALE) opened at 8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.57. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Vale SA had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale SA will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2881 per share. This is a positive change from Vale SA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Vale SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.00%.

Vale SA Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

