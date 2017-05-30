USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 6.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 1.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,906,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,735,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,091,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 643,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) traded up 2.92% during trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 14,136,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA Company Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

