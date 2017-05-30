USD Partners’ (USDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USD Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America Corp cut USD Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) traded down 1.0369% on Thursday, hitting $13.9538. The stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2294 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in USD Partners by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in USD Partners by 97.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in USD Partners by 66.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals.

