US Bancorp DE Sells 16,927 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $40,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in General Dynamics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 133,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 34,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 130,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics Co. alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE GD) opened at 202.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $183.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/us-bancorp-de-sells-16927-shares-of-general-dynamics-co-gd.html.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.78 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.98.

In other news, Director William P. Fricks sold 10,146 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $1,939,813.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 2,551 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $500,021.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,632 shares of company stock worth $7,878,207. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.