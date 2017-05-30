Shire PLC (SHPG) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shire PLC were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shire PLC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shire PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Shire PLC by 76.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shire PLC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 119,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Shire PLC by 88.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 177.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.72 and a beta of 1.53. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $161.09 and a 52-week high of $209.22.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Shire PLC had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shire PLC will post $15.00 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $221.00 price target on Shire PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $239.00 price target on Shire PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shire PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.22 to $161.09 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.89.

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

