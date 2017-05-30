Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 105,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 42,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,412,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 338,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) opened at 111.21 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $112.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.41 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 41.63%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.97 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

