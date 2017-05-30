US Bancorp DE Has $163.16 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.69% of PACCAR worth $163,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in PACCAR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR Inc alerts:

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/us-bancorp-de-has-163-161-million-position-in-paccar-inc-pcar-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $77.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $60,920.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,679 shares in the company, valued at $113,147.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.