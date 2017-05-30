US Bancorp DE Acquires 898 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of MTS Systems worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 31.4% in the third quarter. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA now owns 26,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) opened at 52.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.54 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MTS Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, insider David Hore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $257,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

