Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen and Company

Stock analysts at Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ URGN) opened at 18.48 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm’s market cap is $221.26 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

