Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have declined significantly in the past six months and have also underperformed the Zacks categorized industry by a wide margin primarily due to lower-than-expected earnings for the second consecutive quarter. Further, the company’s top-line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter in a row, when the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Moreover, investors are also concerned by management’s remark over gross margin, which is expected to decline year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2018 on account of rise in delivery and logistic expenses. However, new store openings, increase in direct penetration, growing wholesale operations, technology advancements and merchandising improvements bode well for the long term. Management is also making all possible efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) opened at 19.07 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $761.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 310.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 59,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,397,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,752,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

