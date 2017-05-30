Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.25 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Universal Electronics Inc alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) opened at 63.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/universal-electronics-inc-ueic-cut-to-hold-at-lake-street-capital-updated-updated.html.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.