Univar Inc (UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Univar in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Univar in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP George J. Fuller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $101,856.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,876.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Univar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Univar by 64.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Univar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Univar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Univar (NYSE UNVR) opened at 31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $4.37 billion. Univar has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Univar had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Univar will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

