United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 68,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 52.6% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 563,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 135.5% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE UTX) opened at 121.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $96.89 and a 52-week high of $122.84.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Vetr raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on United Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Technologies from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In related news, insider Philippe Delpech sold 7,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $925,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $322,970.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

