Longbow Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for United States Steel Co. (X)

Longbow Research restated their neutral rating on shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in a report published on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Axiom Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.49.

Shares of United States Steel (X) opened at 19.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. United States Steel has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $41.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -6.83%.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas acquired 1,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $28,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,377 shares in the company, valued at $238,999.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Sutherland acquired 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $199,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,415. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United States Steel by 14.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

