Barclays PLC Cuts United States Steel Co. (X) Price Target to $24.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) had its price objective lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $50.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Axiom Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.49.

Get United States Steel Co. alerts:

United States Steel (X) traded down 2.52% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,744,254 shares. United States Steel has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $41.83. The company’s market capitalization is $3.45 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays PLC Cuts United States Steel Co. (X) Price Target to $24.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/united-states-steel-co-x-price-target-lowered-to-24-00-at-barclays-plc-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.83%.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas acquired 1,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $28,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,999.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Sutherland acquired 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $278,415 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marianas Fund Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $9,758,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in United States Steel by 272.2% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in United States Steel by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in United States Steel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 161,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 88.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 490,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.