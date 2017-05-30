United States Cellular Corp (USM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United States Cellular posted mixed first-quarter 2017 financial results where the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, bottom line beat the same. U.S. Cellular’s strategic moves of introducing a new billing system, continuous rollout of 4G LTE, enhancement of LTE handsets, completion of various spectrum transactions and monetization of non-strategic assets looks impressive. Decision to increase the amount of data available in its existing prepaid plans have added subscribers. The Shared Connect plans which offer more data, larger allotments and unlimited offerings also bode well. However, competitive and consolidated wireless market, costs associated with network integration and construction of cell sites, aggressive pricing by larger rivals and fall in service revenues are some of the major dampeners. Over the past three months, the stock lost 10.3% while the Zacks-classified Wireless National industry declined 5.0%.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USM. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of United States Cellular Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE USM) opened at 39.17 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $936 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.13 million. United States Cellular Corp had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $79,418.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,513.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $854,550. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in United States Cellular Corp by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular Corp by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Cellular Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

