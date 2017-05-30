United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Financial Bancorp were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,234,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after buying an additional 148,478 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 13,146.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 1,857,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,048,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) opened at 16.54 on Tuesday. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary United Bank (the Bank) and various subsidiaries, delivers financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including retail, commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial advisory services.

