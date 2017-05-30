UNITE Group plc’s (UTG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) in a report released on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 675 ($8.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTG. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 731 ($9.39) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.96) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of UNITE Group plc from GBX 595 ($7.64) to GBX 650 ($8.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.76) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group plc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 712.67 ($9.15).

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) opened at 633.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 642.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.81. UNITE Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 541.57 and a 1-year high of GBX 667.50.

About UNITE Group plc

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

